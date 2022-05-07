Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 1,910.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,038 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,725,000 after buying an additional 311,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after buying an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 953,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 932,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,165,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

NYSE SLG traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $68.79. 769,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

