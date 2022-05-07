Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on G24. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.70 ($74.42).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €59.24 ($62.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.46. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a one year high of €73.36 ($77.22).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

