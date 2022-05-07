Scotiabank Lowers Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$50.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.