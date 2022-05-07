Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

