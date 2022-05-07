Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Shares Up 2.4%

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 95,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

