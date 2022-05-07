Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes $45,000 Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.72. The stock had a trading volume of 629,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,005. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.30%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

