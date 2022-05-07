Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes $41,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.73) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.21) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.09) to GBX 4,500 ($56.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.96) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,923.17.

NYSE:DEO traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.20. 598,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.72. Diageo plc has a one year low of $175.46 and a one year high of $223.14.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.