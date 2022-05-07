Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes $34,000 Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Saia by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 1,163.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,331 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,583. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

