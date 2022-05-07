Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.27. 638,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

