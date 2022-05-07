Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $36,000 Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 157.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. 2,197,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,343. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $92.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.