Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $61,000 in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,387. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 819,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

