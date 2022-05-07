Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $52,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 143 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $12.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.65. The company had a trading volume of 406,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,363. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.63. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $231.88 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.27.
Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.