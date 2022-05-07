Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $52,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 143 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $12.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.65. The company had a trading volume of 406,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,363. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.63. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $231.88 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

