Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $39,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $10.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,419. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $256.26 and a one year high of $498.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.89 and its 200-day moving average is $357.39.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

