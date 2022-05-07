Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys Shares of 247 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.27. 2,498,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,997. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.45 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.