Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires Shares of 179 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.95.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $1,944,337 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.11. 311,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.79. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.