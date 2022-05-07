Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires New Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

