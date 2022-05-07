Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €125.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($143.16) target price on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($147.37) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($140.00) price objective on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($147.37) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SAF stock opened at €95.42 ($100.44) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €103.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €108.18. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($70.71) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($97.22).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

