Safe Haven (SHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $9.38 million and $38.27 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 337.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.00900536 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

