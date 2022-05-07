Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RGLD traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.14. The company had a trading volume of 468,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,306,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $3,879,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.