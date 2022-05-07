Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price target on the stock.

OCDO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,550 ($19.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.49) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,365 ($29.54).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 800.20 ($10.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,117.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,425.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,105 ($26.30).

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($16.46) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($12,430.86). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 792 shares of company stock worth $1,039,837.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

