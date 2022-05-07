Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €61.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($67.58) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($60.11) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €50.20 ($52.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.23. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($63.14).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

