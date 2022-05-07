Robert W. Baird Trims ITT (NYSE:ITT) Target Price to $84.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Shares of ITT opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ITT will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

