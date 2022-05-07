Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. 611,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,604. The stock has a market cap of $517.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Rimini Street has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,509 shares of company stock worth $146,421. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 41,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rimini Street by 711.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 67,418 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

