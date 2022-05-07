Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of RMNI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 611,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,604. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 27,509 shares of company stock valued at $146,421 over the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rimini Street by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rimini Street by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMNI shares. Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Rimini Street (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

