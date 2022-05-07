Reviewing Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

28.6% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.96 $11.42 million N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp $129.52 million 2.97 $47.18 million $5.34 8.10

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Third Coast Bancshares and Southern Missouri Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.51%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Southern Missouri Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 36.05% 16.30% 1.71%

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services. In addition, the company offers investing and insurance services. Further, it provides accounts and digital banking services; and debit or credit cards. As of June 30, 2021, the company operated 46 full-service branch offices, and two limited-service branch offices located in Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Dexter, Kennett, Doniphan, Sikeston, Qulin, Matthews, Springfield, Thayer, West Plains, Alton, Clever, Forsyth, Fremont Hills, Kimberling City, Ozark, Nixa, Rogersville, Marshfield, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Gideon, Chaffee, Benton, Advance, Bloomfield, Essex, and Rolla, Missouri; Jonesboro, Paragould, Batesville, Searcy, Bald Knob, Bradford, and Cabot, Arkansas; and Anna, Cairo, and Tamms, Illinois. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.