Retractable Technologies (RVP) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Retractable Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Retractable Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Retractable Technologies Competitors 1239 4552 7969 221 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 55.41%. Given Retractable Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Retractable Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million $56.06 million 2.31 Retractable Technologies Competitors $1.15 billion $84.78 million -14.40

Retractable Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Retractable Technologies. Retractable Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 29.76% 70.02% 32.11% Retractable Technologies Competitors -700.34% -63.67% -17.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Retractable Technologies (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

