Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Shares of QSR opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

