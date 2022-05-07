Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.03

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.03 and traded as high as C$19.29. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$19.03, with a volume of 120,423 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.60.

Resolute Forest Products ( TSE:RFP Get Rating ) (NYSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

