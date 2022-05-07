Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Republic Services has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Republic Services to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $135.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average is $131.20. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

