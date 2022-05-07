Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPTX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

RPTX opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

