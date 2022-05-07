RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 379.42% and a negative net margin of 113.98%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $2,172,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 113,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 956,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

