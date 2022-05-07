RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Cap of $176.24 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.73 or 0.00329967 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00076328 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00097643 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

