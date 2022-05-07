Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $54.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $486,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 18.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 121.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

