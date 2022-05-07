Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) PT Raised to GBX 9,300 at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($93.44) to GBX 7,460 ($93.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,555.56 ($94.39).

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 6,324 ($79.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,954.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,065.94. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,709 ($83.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £45.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,405.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

