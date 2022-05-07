Raze Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Raze Network has a market cap of $1.09 million and $384,377.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00192263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00199143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00472729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,550.46 or 1.98421595 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

