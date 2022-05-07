RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Reaches $0.24

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $48.24 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00183127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00194631 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00476827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00039141 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,538.80 or 2.00276784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

