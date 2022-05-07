Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 19,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 21,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.