Qcash (QC) One Day Volume Tops $275.13 Million

Qcash (QC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $55.63 million and approximately $275.13 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00182099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00191635 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00477287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00038986 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,415.91 or 1.99883284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

