Qcash Market Capitalization Tops $56.87 Million (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $56.87 million and approximately $300.71 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00256743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00214732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00472711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00039676 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,059.59 or 1.97322412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

