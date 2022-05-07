Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QTWO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $108.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 151,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Q2 by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 207,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

