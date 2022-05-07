Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $362.15.

NYSE PSA traded down $12.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.88. 1,153,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $269.55 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,608,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $148,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

