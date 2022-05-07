Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TARA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 22,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,654. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

TARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $98,215. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.