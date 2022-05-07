Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.85

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 3006128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prosus from €47.00 ($49.47) to €45.40 ($47.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prosus from €115.90 ($122.00) to €76.00 ($80.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prosus from €137.00 ($144.21) to €128.00 ($134.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

