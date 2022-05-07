Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 234,114 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $597,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,433,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,755. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

