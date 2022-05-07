Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,777,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 147,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Comcast worth $441,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after buying an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.00. 36,594,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,971,292. The company has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

