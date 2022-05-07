Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,076,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,297 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $360,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.41. 5,824,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,051. The company has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

