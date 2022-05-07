Primerica, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Primerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $14.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $115.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica has a 12 month low of $114.40 and a 12 month high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

