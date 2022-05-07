Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of PREM opened at GBX 0.29 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The stock has a market cap of £65.01 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.25. Premier African Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
About Premier African Minerals (Get Rating)
