Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of PREM opened at GBX 0.29 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The stock has a market cap of £65.01 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.25. Premier African Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

