PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.09. 386,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,747. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

