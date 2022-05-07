Portman Ltd Purchases Shares of 73,269 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Portman Ltd bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. QuantumScape comprises 1.6% of Portman Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 474,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 42,747 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 225,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 14,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $257,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $79,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,646.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 760,649 shares of company stock worth $12,520,630. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

QS stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 5,749,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 48.57. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 7.90.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

